Mobaro to host talk on water quality management

With a panel consisting of more than 50 years of combined expertise, Mobaro invites the industry to take part in an inspiring talk about managing the very essential topic of water quality.

Waterpark industry veteran Bill Hamilton can tell stories from 4 decades of managing bodies of water, mastering chemistry, filtering, calibration, and the many other important aspects of handling water quality in attractions. If anyone is an encyclopedia of water quality, Bill is the guy.

Alongside Bill, Brannan Holland, Solutions Architect at Pyek Group, has his own unique and technology-oriented perspective of the topic, currently developing and refining new reporting solutions, and tasking to reach a higher level of automation, efficiency, and safety.

Together with Mobaro’s Marah Rodriguez – to whom the waterpark industry is also very much homebase – the panelists invite the participants for a talk about the past, present, and future of water quality management. And not least: How will technology play a role?

Mobaro is a preferred system for safety, maintenance and operations in numerous water parks and attractions with aquatic facilities, including Pyek Group and 150+ other visitor attractions. Their strong focus on dialogue with industry experts is a top priority for the continued education and development of industry safety.

Title: The Evolution Of Water Quality Management

Date & Time: 30 August, 1:00-2:00 PM EST

Sign up here: https://mobaro.com/the-evolution-of-water-quality-management