Six Flags Over Texas to host school supply drive

Six Flags Over Texas is hosting a school supply drive the next two weekends to benefit school-aged children in Arlington and the Metroplex. Guests that donate at least six school supplies will receive a $10 Six Flags Money voucher that can be used inside the park for food, souvenirs or games.

School supplies collected will be donated to Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex.

The School Supply Drive will take place at Six Flags Over Texas the next two weekends, August 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Guests can drop off supplies at the front gate to receive their $10 Six Flags Money voucher.

Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex helped more than 9,000 students with school supplies in the fall of 2021 and anticipate the need to be greater this year.