Embed to enable amusement industry in UK and Europe to transition from ‘coins to cashless’

DUBAI, UAE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to bring their latest breakthrough innovations to the IAAPA Expo Europe show in London, United Kingdom on September 13 to 15. With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower family entertainment center (FEC) businesses in Europe and UK.

Embed in the Europe Market

Known as an industry leader with a global presence across 56 countries, Embed has successfully established deep roots in the EMEA region. As one of the major players in Europe, Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed, says: “We are lucky to be at the forefront of the tech transition of business processes from coins to cashless in Europe. For a region rich in tradition that still includes regular use of physical currencies in daily transactions, we are in a position to be partners for those who are ready to take a plunge into the era of digitalization and cashless through the use of Embed’s tech of transformation.”

As per Allied Market research, the family/indoor entertainment centers market in UK is projected to reach US$1,755.06 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. Also, as per market research, the European FEC equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 755.03 million by the end of 2025.

Just this year, family entertainment titan Veltmeijer Group took the first step to future-proofing their business by adopting Embed’s Mobile Wallet. “We are excited to see the changes that the Mobile Wallet will bring to the business. With it, our guests have cashless options to pay and play because it’s a virtual game card they can use on their phones. It’s easy and secure, and there is no doubt that the user data that we can derive from the Mobile Wallet will help us make better business decisions in real-time,” shares Roger Tubee, Co-CEO of Veltmeijer Group. “We are already using a mix of Embed’s hardware and software solutions so we are confident that they will continue to empower us through our robust expansion plans across Europe,” he continues.

Even before cashless was the norm, the European market witnessed how Embed values its customers – some of which include the biggest names in the industry like Coral Island, Funstation, Hollywood Bowl, Genting UK, Adventure Island, and more.

These are all made possible with Embed’s long-standing relationship with Bandai Namco as its official distribution partner. “Embed just being present in the region makes a world of difference,” says Steve Short, General Manager at Bandai Namco. “It is a privilege to change the face of the amusement and entertainment industries one FEC at a time with business solutions that level up the guest experience,” he continues.

The Tech of Transformation

The solutions provider will again champion its latest tech innovations at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe to propel businesses to become an FEC of the Future:



On the roster are: The cutting-edge self-service KIOSK+, with one of the largest touchscreen displays in the industry, a dramatically sleeker design, and expandable modularity. The Breakaway Game Card will also make its Europe debut and wow prospects with the cutting-edge combination of the traditional game card and wearable media.



EVENTS

After its launch in June 2022, the newest addition to Embed’s TOOLKIT suite will be introduced to the EMEA region. EVENTS, the industry’s first publishing-to-payment events marketing platform, automatically syncs to customers’ calendars – driving more revenue, foot traffic, traction, and conversion to events.

Making the Switch

After helping customers on the road to recovery in 2020, Embed is empowering FECs through reinvention and rejuvenation, to make smarter and sound business decision thanks to Embed’s long-running industry leadership, breakthrough tech innovations, data, and outstanding results.