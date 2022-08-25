Baynum Painting Inc. rebrands as Baynum Solutions and announces new corporate leadership structure

NEWPORT, KENTUCKY — Baynum Painting Inc. and its partner organization BPI Painting announced today they are rebranding as Baynum Solutions. The company, which was founded 40 years ago and specializes in Amusement Parks and commercial painting projects, also announced a new leadership structure with Chris Baynum, company founder and former President, transitioning to the role as Chairman of Baynum Solutions’ board of directors.

Chris Baynum

Baynum has painted numerous iconic attractions around the world over its 40 years in business, including: Coney Island’s Cyclone at New York’s Luna Park, Hair Raiser at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia, and Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower, to name a few. The Beast roller coaster at Kings Island in Cincinnati was the company’s first Amusement Park project in the early 1980s.

Baynum Solutions has also announced a new leadership team. Daniel Adams, former Vice President of Business Operations, has been promoted to Managing Director and will guide the day-to-day business of the company. In this role, he will oversee all operations and strategic planning, management of company policy, and coordinating the collaboration of resources across the various lines of business.

John Andrews has been promoted from VP of Sales to President of the Commercial + Industrial Solutions side of the company and has more than 30 years of history working with Baynum. Walter Bowser has been promoted from Vice President to President of the Amusement Solutions line, where he’ll be the new face of Baynum amongst its worldwide clientele in the Entertainment, Amusement and Water Park markets.

Daniel Adams (Left), John Andrews (middle), and Walter Bowser (right)

“As our businesses have continued to evolve over the past 40 years, our company has merged both sides of the company under this new master brand,” said Baynum. “The purpose of the consolidation is to help clarify who we are and better reflect our expanded service offerings, since we do offer much more than painting and coating services.”

Baynum Painting now Baynum Solutions has been known for their award-winning work in the Amusement Park business for four decades. Baynum Solutions has expanded its Amusement services to include: Ride Relocation and Installation, Life Floor and iSlide Certified Installs, and Fiberglass Restoration and Gelcoating.

The company has also expanded its services in Commercial + Industrial Solutions including: Ultra-High-Pressure Water Jetting, Abrasive Blasting Preparation + Coating Removal, Tank Blasting + Lining, Confined Space Industrial Cleaning + Coatings and Line Striping + Traffic Markings.