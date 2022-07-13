Slagharen presents new circus show with international artists, raccoons

Attraction and Holiday Park Slagharen is going big this summer with a brand new theater performance. From Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, August 28, the Western Circus Show can be seen several times a day at the American Circus Theater. International circus artists are joined by Sheriff Sam and audience favourites Randy & Rosie, the mascots of Slagharen.

Meanwhile, danger lurks for the two raccoons, because gang of crooks Red Bandits has also been spotted. It is the first time that Randy & Rosie get a prominent role in the American Circus Theater.

“We are extremely proud of this daily production, which we are putting on in collaboration with Aniba Entertainment,” says managing director Dave Storm. “I have already seen a piece and I am very enthusiastic. It has become a feel-good show for the whole family. Spectators will soon fall from one surprise to another.” In recent years, a lot of entertainment has been forced to take place outside.

“We are very happy that we can now use a beautiful location like the American Circus Theater as it was intended,” said Storm. The new show consists of spectacular acrobatic and illusionist acts. For example, illusionist Alfredo Lorenzo is present. Moreover, it is nodded to the beloved western theme with which the Overijssel park has become big.

The Western Circus Show is suitable for an international audience. It not only speaks Dutch, but also German. In addition to the new performance, Slagharen will provide various street entertainment and meet-and-greets this summer. The park also introduces Wild West Goodbyes: at the end of the day, guests can walk along with all the figures they have met during their day out.



