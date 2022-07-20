Opening weekend for CA State Fair & Food Festival a huge success

SACRAMENTO — Opening weekend of the CA State Fair & Food Festival was a roaring success, drawing tens of thousands of visitors after a two-year pandemic pause. Fairgoers of all ages enjoyed rides and games, food and drink, live music, livestock, exhibits, and more.

“We’re very excited that the opening weekend was so well received by our guests, who helped celebrate California with an exciting, successful, and safe start,” said Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO.

The exciting shrills coming from the rides and the positive buzz from first-ever California Cannabis Exhibit, were among the main attractions on opening weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 8,225, unlimited ride wristbands have been sold; 14,000 fast passes sold; over 10,000 ride tickets were sold. Amongst all the thrilling rides, the White-Water Flume ride was the most popular with over 8,500 riders, understandably considering the hot temperatures.

Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls wins back-to-back Best of Show in the Food Festival Completion, this time with its Cinnamon Toast Caramel Roll. Other big winners are first-time vendors at the CA State Fair & Food Festival, Bula Pies Fiji for its Chicken Curry hand pie, and Cakes by Jeff won awards for two of his delicious, sweet treats. Soul on a Roll and Wing Mahal also won ribbons.

The clear bag policy that we’ve implemented – similar to Golden 1, River Cats & Sac Republic, helped eager fairgoers get through the gates quickly and safely so they could start enjoying the fun.

“On Thursday, we honor our military, veterans and first responders for Appreciation day,” said Pickering. “I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers and security team, who are doing an exceptional job helping to keep the state fair the safest place families can be this summer”.

The CA State Fair & Food Festival runs daily through Sunday, July 31st at Cal Expo. You can also check out all the attractions online at Calexpostatefair.com or download the CA State Fair app to help map out each visit to this year’s fair.