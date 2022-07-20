Endless nighttime fun at Moonlight Madness

The peak of summer welcomes cool breezes, fireworks and nighttime fun for families at Silver Dollar City. With extended hours and evening activities, there’s family-fun for everyone. Moonlight Madness begins Saturday, July 23 and runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Branson theme park, highly awarded as one of America’s top theme parks.

Ride into the night and drop-in-the-dark with more than 40 rides and attractions open from 9:30 a..m. to 10 p.m., with two nights open even later with Midnight Madness, July 30 & August 6. Soar under the moonlight on Time Traveler, the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster, or dare the steepest drop on a wooden coaster with the world-renown Outlaw Run. The epic, half-mile raft ride Mystic River Falls, lights up as Silver Dollar City’s most unique river adventure with a 4-story, record-setting splashdown, offering twilight adventure under the Ozark stars.

Lively entertainment plays into the night with musical icon Newsboys, kicking off the festival for one night only, July 23rd. Keeping the energy high throughout the festival, family-fun dance band, Eastern Heights puts on an unforgettable show, followed by an impressive firework display lighting the night. For the littles, music group Prince Ivanleads family games on the Gazebo Stage and emcees nightly street dances on the Square, with music from hip-hop and rock-and-roll to the Chicken Dance and the Macarena.

Even more moonlight fun is possible at White Water this summer with Night Water every Saturday in July until 10 p.m. Float into the sunset and splash under the stars at one of America’s best outdoor water parks. Slide into the night on the 7-story Kalani Towers, or race to the finish on the heart-pounding Mat Racers under the evening sky.

There are more than 12 hours a day to play during Moonlight Madness at Silver Dollar City and White Water, plus special deals, rates and savings after 5 p.m. exclusive to this sundown summer event.