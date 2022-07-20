Celebrate Summer with late night riding at Blackpool Pleasure Beach!

Things are hotting up this summer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with the return of Late Night Riding on Saturday 23rd and 30th July and Saturday 6th August. For the next three Saturdays the park will be open from 10am until late so that guests can enjoy their favourite rides from the morning and then late into the warm summer evening.

With the park open until late into the evening guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be.

Younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

If riding thrilling rides late into the evening wasn’t enough, SLIMETIME takes place at the FY4 area of Blackpool Pleasure Beach daily throughout July and August. Guests can join the Slime Squad daily between midday and 4pm for slime games and competitions along with music from the resident Slime Sounds DJ. Guests can also get their slime shine on at the glitter station, take home their very own slime from the slime station and even get totally covered in slime in the Slime Tank.

Guests can also cool off with a visit to the world’s most spectacular ice show, Hot Ice. This year’s show Rapture is a captivating spectacle starring a cast of world championship performers complete with stunning costumes and mesmerising special FX. The show, which is the world’s longest running ice show runs on selected dates until 10th September 2022.

Guests can also save money on their visit with Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Celebrate Summer offer. Guests can receive £5 off an eTicket when they book at least seven days in advance of their visit – a saving of up to £14 on the gate price.

Guests can plan now and save now at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this summer with this great offer. In order to redeem, guests simply need to select a date seven or more days in advance and book via Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s website. The discount will then automatically be added to the booking.