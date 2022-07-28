August 2022
By amusementtoday | July 28, 2022
The August 2022 issue includes:
- Adventureland debuts Fireball
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas unleashes Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger
- Rocket Rapids launched at Quassy’s Splash Away Bay water park
- Beech Bend Park’s 2022 season brings improvements
- Glenwood Caverns adds mountainside Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter
- Fun Spot America parks tackle multiple expansions
- Birmingham Zoo adds new electric Chance CP Huntington train
- Malibu Jack’s acquired by Five Star Parks
- California’s Alameda County Fair enjoys successful run in 110th year
- New attendance record achieved at 2022 Red River Valley Fair
- WhiteWater West’s Endless Surf teams with Italy’s Myrtha Pools
- Cedar Fair sells Great America land, will operate under new lease
- Rich with colorful detail, Lost Island is America’s newest theme park
- Closed system makes Schlitterbahn’s lagoon safer, more efficient
- Kennywood gets a refresh from Palace, new signage and décor
- New Farmhouse restaurant elevates Cedar Points F&B operations
- WWA continues the World’s Largest Swim Lesson for 13 years
- Industry gathers in Pennsylvania for IAAPA Presents: Hersheypark … and much more!