August 2022

By | July 28, 2022

The August 2022 issue includes:

  • Adventureland debuts Fireball
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas unleashes Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger
  • Rocket Rapids launched at Quassy’s Splash Away Bay water park
  • Beech Bend Park’s 2022 season brings improvements
  • Glenwood Caverns adds mountainside Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter
  • Fun Spot America parks tackle multiple expansions
  • Birmingham Zoo adds new electric Chance CP Huntington train
  • Malibu Jack’s acquired by Five Star Parks
  • California’s Alameda County Fair enjoys successful run in 110th year
  • New attendance record achieved at 2022 Red River Valley Fair
  • WhiteWater West’s Endless Surf teams with Italy’s Myrtha Pools
  • Cedar Fair sells Great America land, will operate under new lease
  • Rich with colorful detail, Lost Island is America’s newest theme park
  • Closed system makes Schlitterbahn’s lagoon safer, more efficient
  • Kennywood gets a refresh from Palace, new signage and décor
  • New Farmhouse restaurant elevates Cedar Points F&B operations
  • WWA continues the World’s Largest Swim Lesson for 13 years
  • Industry gathers in Pennsylvania for IAAPA Presents: Hersheypark … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download a FREE PDF of the issue!