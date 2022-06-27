Stern Pinball at Bowl Expo

Stern Pinball will be attending the 2022 International Bowl Expo in Las Vegas, June 29-30th. We will be located in the Moss Distributing Booth #119.

The premier event of the Bowling industry, this annual event is a combination of educational seminars, trade show, and entertaining events for all ages. Stern will be showcasing the award winning Insider Connected and the newly released Leaderboard feature on The Mandalorian and Deadpool pinball machines. Get connected and play!

Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines, perfect for any entertainment location. Through mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area. Attendees and all pinball players can register for Insider Connected at insider.sternpinball.com.

Stern will be represented by Doug Skor, ready to answer any questions.