Six Flags Over Texas hosts Coca-Cola July 4th Fest with three nights of fireworks

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is excited to invite guests to this summer’s biggest party: the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.

Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate Independence Day July 2-4 with special Coca-Cola July 4th Fest pricing and spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky each night, launched from the top of the iconic 300-foot tall Oil Derrick tower.

Guests can also look forward to:

Up to $20 off passes and discount single-day tickets when guests visit www.sixflags.com/coke;

Capture the moment at the Coca-Cola “Sounds of Summer” zone, powered by Coke Studio, featuring a live DJ and interactive photo booth; and

Enjoy the refreshingly new Patriotic Punch beverage, available for a limited time.

The Patriotic Punch, a blend of Sprite, blue raspberry syrup, and shimmering glitter, will be served in a special edition cup with a rock candy stirrer. It will be available exclusively at Six Flags, and only during Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. It’s the perfect patriotic refreshment for a day of thrills and fun during a visit to Six Flags while celebrating Independence Day.

The park is also offering a special VIP Fireworks Viewing Package for just $29.99 per person that includes:

Access to an exclusive fireworks viewing area;

Unlimited Coca-Cola fountain drinks and dessert;

Exclusive ride time on SUPERMAN: Tower of Power; and

A specialty glow souvenir.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open for daily operations through August 14.