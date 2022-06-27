House Appropriations Committee passes bill with H-2B cap relief language
By News Release | June 27, 2022
Today, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee passed the FY 2023 Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill with H-2B cap relief language and a commitment for a bipartisan group of lawmakers, industry, and unions to try to negotiate a permanent solution beginning in July.
During the debate, Rep. Pingree (D-ME) offered the amendment to allow for an extension of the cap on H2B visas (that were capped at 66,000 last year despite the demand for 136,000 visas). A variety of other elected officials supported the amendments as well including Subcommittee Chair Roybal-Allard (D-CA). This is a step in the right direction, and we will remain engaged in an effort to negotiate the best possible solution.
On the broader workforce development front, IAAPA continues to advocate for the following:
- Improving visa and immigration programs and policies in response to worker shortages through stable access to foreign labor markets using the H-2B and J-1 visa programs, and policy reform that provides consistent, reliable access to talent while protecting wages, working conditions, and furthering U.S. diplomacy objectives.
- Promoting career pathways in the travel and tourism industry through pre-employment training programs and regular stakeholder input to address impediments to attracting and retaining a stable workforce.
- Communicating career pathways and highlighting the travel and tourism industry as an economic engine for communities as well as an income generator throughout a workers’ life cycle.