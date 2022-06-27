House Appropriations Committee passes bill with H-2B cap relief language

Today, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee passed the FY 2023 Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill with H-2B cap relief language and a commitment for a bipartisan group of lawmakers, industry, and unions to try to negotiate a permanent solution beginning in July.

During the debate, Rep. Pingree (D-ME) offered the amendment to allow for an extension of the cap on H2B visas (that were capped at 66,000 last year despite the demand for 136,000 visas). A variety of other elected officials supported the amendments as well including Subcommittee Chair Roybal-Allard (D-CA). This is a step in the right direction, and we will remain engaged in an effort to negotiate the best possible solution.

On the broader workforce development front, IAAPA continues to advocate for the following: