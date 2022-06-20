Eurosat ride vehicle donated by Mack Rides and Europa-Park arrives at National Roller Coaster Museum

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives (NRCMA) is proud to announce the arrival of ride vehicles from Europa-Park’s Eurosat roller coaster, courtesy of the Mack Family. This donation marks the first time a ride vehicle will be added to the museum’s collection from outside the United States.

“It is truly a blessing for our first donation from Europe to be from the Mack Family and from such an iconic attraction,” said Jeff Novotny, President of the NRCMA Board of Directors. “It shows that this is truly an international industry with so many wonderful people who have dedicated their careers to ensuring generations of guests have memorable experiences.”

“To see one of the Eurosat trains now exhibited and preserved in the National Roller Coaster Museum – showing visitors a piece of history from Europa-Park — is a special honor and a great remembrance of my father,” said Europa-Park owner, Roland Mack.

In the coming weeks, the museum will integrate the vehicle into its master plan, which includes interactive exhibits and historic ride vehicles. While construction continues at the museum’s main facility in Plainview, Texas, it is still reliant solely on the generosity of industry fans and facilities. Donations can be made online at rollercoastermuseum.org or by mailing the NRCMA at P.O. Box 5424, Arlington, Texas 76005.