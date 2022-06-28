Daytona Lagoon celebrates 4th of July with first ever Splash Bash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Lagoon is celebrating Independence Day with its first ever Splash Bash. This family-friendly event includes a Red, White, and Blue Beach Ball Drop at 4 p.m. and special discounts on attractions. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and is free with the purchase of a Waterpark Ticket.

Discounted attractions available in the park include $4 Mini Golf games, $4 Laser Tag rounds, and a special Beach BBQ Menu. Season Passholders are welcome to bring a friend in for the day for the discounted ticket price of $19.99.

With Daytona Lagoon being within walking distance of the Daytona Beach Bandshell, right across A1A, it is a great option for families to start their day before heading to the Bandshell for the fireworks display that night.

“We’re so excited to have guests kick off their 4th of July celebrations with us! We hope everyone enjoys the special Beach BBQ and visits both the Waterpark and Fun Park for the ultimate summer day,” stated Tyler Currie, Daytona Lagoon general manager.

Daytona Beach’s Premier Waterpark and Fun Park offers a variety of attractions for guests of all ages. The Waterpark includes multiple thrilling water slides, kid-friendly play areas for younger guests, a lazy river, a sun deck, lounge chairs and cabanas available to rent. While the waterpark is open seasonally, Daytona Lagoon’s Fun Park is open year-round, featuring indoor and outdoor attractions including go-karts, mini golf, a ropes course, laser tag, arcade games and more.