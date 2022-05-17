Red Raion launches keynote to present their Moby Dick – Friends to the Rescue! in view of SEA participation

CATANIA, Italy — Red Raion, the CGI studio specialized in media-based attractions, have created a keynote presentation of their newest CGI film for licensing, Moby Dick – Friends to the Rescue!

The title is inspired by the popular Moby Dick IP, revisited in a family-friendly key: produced in 5D, VR and Dome formats, the film follows the adventures of Willa, the little daughter of the famous and majestic Moby Dick: once again, the villain is captain Ahab, and once again he will be left empty-handed thanks to the help of the whale’s friends.

Red Raion, who will attend Saudi Entertainment & Amusement Expo in Riyadh from May 16- 18, has created a video presentation showing what lies behind the creation of this title: from the marketing analysis to the creative approach, this keynote gives an insight into the process that brought this film to life.

Sara Menegazzi, the company’s Creative Director – who will be at the SEA Expo – declared: “Creating this kind of CGI content requires intense creative research, because you need to establish an immediate connection with your audience: everything has to happen quickly but at the same time it has to look spontaneous to the eye of the people who try the experience.”

“We strongly wanted to illustrate how our products are born,” added Valeria Rizzo, Red Raion’s Business Development Director. “We feel it’s important to show operators what’s the added value that our specialization brings to the CGI content we produce: each of our titles stems from deep research, both from a marketing and creative perspective, focused on giving operators the kinds of content that best fit their venues and target audience. We will be happy to talk about this process with the operators that will come to visit us in Riyadh!” Enjoy the keynote presentation of Moby Dick – Friends to the rescue!