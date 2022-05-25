JRA’s global design expansion continues with addition of Sam Xu in Asia-Pacific

NEW YORK — JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group – welcomes a new strategic leader to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sam Xu joins JRA as a Beijing-based senior business development leader and account manager. He most recently served in a similar role for the Beijing studio of Thinkwell Group, a global design and production agency. He also previously served in account manager roles for Kingsmen Beijing Co., Ltd. and Fu Expo, Beijing.

Xu’s high-profile projects and accounts include:

Universal Beijing, which opened September 2021. The US$3.3 billion amusement park is the fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park in the world.

Oriental Pearl Tower Park, an attraction centered around the world’s sixth tallest tower. The appeal of its unique architectural design combined with diverse attractions make it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Shanghai.

Sunac Hangzhou Bay Theme Park, a water park in Hangzhou that features 18 rides, including a slide that promises speeds up to 60 mph and one of the longest water coasters in China.

In this role, Xu will serve as the face of JRA in the region, focusing on the attraction, tourism, leisure, hospitality, retail and municipalities markets in the Asia-Pacific region. He will be responsible for driving growth in B2B experiences, master planning, design, project management, events, productions and services to organizations, while raising the awareness of JRA within the industry.

JRA is experiencing its biggest year to date with three dozen projects in design and development all over the world. JRA is a subsidiary of RWS Entertainment Group, the world’s largest, full-service provider of visitor attractions and experiences. RWS continues to expand its global presence, including the recent acquisition of ted, Europe’s largest entertainment, audio visual, fitness and custom merchandise company.

“While JRA has been working in the Asia-Pacific region for over four decades, hiring Sam further solidifies our commitment to the region and our belief in its potential,” said JRA Vice President Chloe Hausfeld. “Sam will bring a whole new level of service to the Asia-Pacific region. Each client will benefit from the strength of the entire international team, elevating the guest experience and bringing more smiles to visitors across the globe.”