NAPA Auto Parts makes driving to Dollywood a breeze thanks to parking lot vehicle assistance program

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — NAPA AUTO PARTS will serve as the official automotive parts, maintenance and repair partner of Dollywood, one of the nation’s premier family vacation destinations. NAPA also will sponsor the Dollywood parking lot vehicle assistance program, a concierge service to help guests who may experience minor automotive misfortunes during their time at the Pigeon Forge park.

The partnership comes at an opportune time as inflation and rising gas prices begin to affect summer travel. In the recent NAPA AUTO PARTS Road Trip survey commissioned by NAPA AUTO PARTS, nearly half (45%) of Americans who said their summer plans have been impacted by rising gas prices plan to stay closer to home rather than go further away. Sixty-five percent of Americans planning to visit a theme or amusement park in the next 12 months anticipate their travel plans will keep them closer to home, with trips of three hours or less.

Additionally, the survey found that about one-third (32%) of Americans plan to visit a theme park within the next 12 months, and 72% of those visitors expect to travel by an automobile. With automobiles serving as the primary mode of travel for guests, the NAPA AUTO PARTS parking lot service at Dollywood is perfect for anyone who faces a minor auto issue when they return from a day of fun in the park.

“As our first foray into the theme parks and entertainment space, NAPA AUTO PARTS could not be more excited to bring the parking lot vehicle assistance program to life at Dollywood,” said Marti Walsh, vice president, marketing, NAPA AUTO PARTS. “In a year when families need more help than ever on the road, we’re thrilled to make their summer vacations easier and more enjoyable.”

Dollywood guests can find solace knowing the NAPA AUTO PARTS parking lot concierge is ready to help them get back on the road quickly. Should a guest return to their car and find a minor automotive issue—such as flat tires, dead batteries, or lost keys—they can simply wave down a member of the parking team who will dispatch the concierge service to the scene.

“After a day full of making memories with family, the most frustrating thing is returning to the parking lot to find your car won’t start or that you have a flat tire. That’s a memory no one wants,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Senior Manager for Marketing Partnerships. “NAPA AUTO PARTS is helping us solve these minor inconveniences—although they feel major in the moment—thanks to the parking lot service designed to assist guests with automotive issues they may face.”

NAPA AUTO PARTS, which has a long history of sports sponsorships, enters into the theme park industry for the first time thanks to the brand alliance with Dollywood and its operating partner Herschend Family Entertainment. The sponsorship also includes activations at additional Herschend properties including Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri; Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia; Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Pink Jeep Adventure Tours, with various locations across the U.S.