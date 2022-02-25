IAFE cyber security alert and Facebook scam news

Two important items for everyone in the fair industry (and any other business right now). Please read ASAP:

1) The United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has issued a SHIELDS UP alert encouraging every organization of any type to be extremely diligent of cyber security issues right now. There are helpful tools and resources from CISA you can share with your IT guru or department.

2) One of our IAFE members, the Spokane County Interstate Fair (WA), was the victim of a fake Facebook page scam operation this past week. This is an important reminder to all that your social media pages can also be gateways to operations harmful to your business. Here is the news story.



Your IAFE will continue to monitor these situations and share additional information as might be forthcoming from CISA and the Department of Homeland Security. General advisories and information can always be found on our Event Security page.