Contact your U.S. Representatives and urge them to support H. Res. 901 today!

IAAPA applauds Congressman Moore (R-UT) and Congressman Kuster (D-NH) for introducing House Resolution 901 which calls for the reinforcement of BridgeUSA programs (formerly Summer Work Travel (SWT) Program).

In addition to providing valuable cultural exchange opportunities for international students, these programs provide many IAAPA members with a critical supplement of seasonal workers. This is more important than ever since demand far exceeds supply around the country.

Business Impacts of BridgeUSA 2021 Programs Reduction

A recent survey of BridgeUSA program hosts published by the Alliance for International Exchange found that the decrease of 2021 participants resulted in the following: