Six Flags Fiesta Texas celebrates 30 thrilling years in 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, is celebrating 30 years of excitement, thrills and history in the biggest way possible! The 30th Anniversary Celebration is a year-long party featuring special events, entertainment, food festivals, a collectible button program, historical displays throughout the park, throwback merchandise and more!

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas has been a part of the community for 30 years,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “The 30th Anniversary Celebration is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the millions of guests we’ve entertained over three decades. This year we will offer our guests a nostalgic experience highlighting our rich history, while also showcasing the thrilling future of the park,” added Siebert.

In addition to traditional events like Mardi Gras, Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park, the 30th Anniversary Celebration offers several new festivities, including the following:

30th Anniversary Kickoff Weekend – The first 2,000 guests on January 8 and 9 will receive a commemorative anniversary button. Also, the park will be hosting an exclusive Town Hall event on January 8, presented by Park President Jeffrey Siebert, as he provides an in-depth review of the many new park improvements and additions coming in 2022;

30th Anniversary Festival – The party continues April 2 – May 30, during the 30th Anniversary Festival, with the return of the classic show Rockin’ At Rockville High, a food festival, and more;

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger – This summer, the park will introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster featuring a cliffhanger hold that suspends riders as they face straight down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop, moments before releasing them to dive 150-feet downward at 60 mph;

Celebrate 30 Night Show – The park will present Celebrate 30, a bigger-than-ever nighttime spectacular that caps off a full day of thrills during the 30th Anniversary Festival.

Additional historical highlights of the Six Flags Fiesta Texas 30th Anniversary include the following:

30th Anniversary Walkway – Purchase an engraved brick and celebrate 30 years of thrills by becoming a permanent part of park history on the 30th Anniversary Walkway! Each brick can include a unique message and design, with optional artwork;

Then & Now Trail – Seek out all 30 Then & Now placards throughout the park to rekindle fond family memories, create new ones, and view items on the 30th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt list;

Mini Museums – Pay a visit to all of the mini-museums in each of the original sections of the park to learn more about the rich history of Six Flags Fiesta Texas;

Collectible Button Program – From classic characters to your favorite rides, shows and seasonal events, be sure to gather each and every button that is part of the 30th Anniversary collection.

For more information on the 30TH Anniversary Celebration, visit sixflags.com/fiestatexas/events/30th-anniversary-celebration.