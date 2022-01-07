Ice carving & fireworks highlight Six Flags Over Texas weekends

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, will welcome guests during weekends and holidays in January and February.

In addition to the park’s roller coasters and rides, the return of Ice Carving with Reverend Butter will bring chilling live entertainment to the stage in the GOTHAM CITY. The award-winning ensemble will show off their ice carving talents by slicing and dicing 300-pound blocks of ice into amazing sculptures using chainsaws.

The park will also have fireworks at 7:00 p.m. each Saturday night in January and February– shot from the top of the 300-foot tall Oil Derrick tower.

Six Flags Over Texas continues weekend operation January 8 – February 27, plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. For more information, including operating dates and hours and to purchase discounted one-day tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.