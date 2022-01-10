Magnolia Plantation and Gardens chooses Gateway Ticketing Systems

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Magnolia Plantation and Gardens located in Charleston, South Carolina has chosen Galaxy from Gateway Ticketing Systems as their next Ticketing and Guest Experience solution.

Founded in 1676, Magnolia Plantation has witnessed American history from the American Revolution to the Civil War and it houses the oldest public gardens in America.

Magnolia needed a single remedy that integrated all their key profit generating centers under one solution: including onsite and online ticketing, admissions, retail, and food and beverage. While other ticketing solutions were considered, Magnolia ultimately chose to move forward with Galaxy because of the superior functionality and a recommendation from another Gateway customer in the Charleston area.

The gardens at Magnolia have brought tourists from around the world since they were open to the public in the early 1870s. The plantation has been owned by the same family for more than three centuries, and each generation adds their own personal touch. That includes the addition of Galaxy as their ticketing and guest experience solution of the future.

Galaxy will go live in the first quarter of 2022 with onsite and online ticketing, plus Galaxy Admission Control so Magnolia can admit the tickets they sell. Magnolia will also leverage Galaxy’s Membership module to manage and sell their annual memberships. They plan to continue to offer timed and capacity tickets and will leverage Galaxy Resource Management for this. Additionally, they will use Galaxy Order Entry to help manage group sales. Finally, Magnolia will use the Galaxy Upsell module to drive purchases of additional products and services both onsite and online.

“We chose Galaxy for its robust abilities and its operational, accounting, and analysis customizations. Galaxy’s tailored approach requires thoughtful configuration, and the Gateway staff provides thorough guidance in an encouraging atmosphere,” says Martina Remington, Magnolia’s Communications and Analytic Specialist. “We feel confident our business needs are being met, and we look forward to providing upgraded levels of service to our visitors and our staff.”

In addition, Magnolia will use Galaxy’s Retail and Food & Beverage modules. They’ll also use Reporting Plus, which aggregates all the information they collect from all these integrated systems and organizes the data into easy-to-understand reports. Finally, Magnolia purchased a Learning Subscription from Gateway so that their team can learn and train with courses designed by a Galaxy expert.

“It was a pleasure to work with an organization that is so forward thinking in how they find modern operational efficiencies that improve the guest experience while still maintaining the historic feel of their venue,” says Steve Bell, the Business Solutions Architect at Gateway who worked with Magnolia.

“We’re proud to provide the ticketing solution for one of America’s most beautiful gardens,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway. “And that’s not an opinion. They were recently selected as such by Travel and Leisure Magazine. But to play a small part in the successful operations of such an historic and impressive site is exactly why we do what we do.”

Magnolia Plantations & Gardens will go live with Galaxy in the first quarter of 2022.