Golf outing considered during Golden Ticket Awards, immediate feedback requested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Amusement Today has announced the return of the annual live event to accompany the Golden Ticket Awards this year, scheduled for September 9 & 10, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Two parks will serve as our host parks: Morgan’s Wonderland (Friday night) and Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Saturday) will host the event and ceremonies.

Attendees will be staying at the beautiful J.W. Marriott Resort, home to a water park, tennis and pickleball courts as well as two professional PGA approved golf courses.

Amusement Today has appointed a committee to look into establishing an annual golf outing at the Golden Ticket Awards as a way to enhance the event as well as provide a fundraising opportunity for the National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives (NRCMA).

The plan would be to hold the event Friday morning of the event weekend. This year, Amusement Today has the unique opportunity to play at TPC San Antonio “Oaks Course” where Valero sponsors a PGA golf tournament. The committee is looking at a possible shotgun or standard tee time event on September 9, 2022, depending on the number of interested parties. Please, email the committee chair — Baynum Painting’s Walt Bowser (walt@baynumpainting.com) — if interested in participating as an individual or foursome.

Amusement Today hopes to firm things up later this month. Avid golfers will not want to miss out on this opportunity!