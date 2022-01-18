Funtime debuts new StarFlyer vest restraint at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Ride Entertainment is excited to announce that the first, exclusive run of a new vest restraint for Funtime’s StarFlyer attraction at Six Flags Fiesta Texas has successfully launched to rave reviews.

Utilizing existing equipment and adding a newly designed restraint through an exclusive partnership with Skycoaster, this innovative seating arrangement gives riders the sensation of flight, soaring around the sky like a superhero.

“This simple modification to the iconic StarFlyer shows just how imaginative our team is,” said Ed Hiller, CEO and Founder of Ride Entertainment. “With wonderful partners like Funtime and Skycoaster working together under one umbrella, we were able to deliver a truly unique and memorable collaboration for our customer.”

“SkyScreamer offers a unique opportunity to showcase Six Flags’ innovative approach to creating a dynamic guest experience,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “The reaction has been fun to watch and our guests are thrilled by the new option,” he added.

This new vest restraint is easy to implement as a temporary or season-long experience and requires only minor alterations to the attraction to be installed.