“All Speeds” – Sunac Land Chengdu, China

The raging bull LSM Double Launch Coaster “All Speeds” successfully opened to the public and made its first runs with guests on December 31st, 2021 at Sunac Land Chengdu in China.

“All Speeds” is all about speed, many unexpected direction changes and a lot of airtime on an intertwined layout. The approx. 1320 meters long track with a maximum track height of 30 meters is set on a relatively compact footprint, crossing its own path 116 times. The two LSM launches create a top speed of 117 km/h and riders will have no time to take a breath while whizzing through this stunning layout.

This LSM Double Launch Coaster features no inversions, but with the two launches, the number of airtime hills, bumps and humps, the many changes of direction and near misses, this coaster guarantees for a lot of adrenaline and fun.

The four 16-seater, state-of-the-art themed trains of “All Speeds” with ergonomically shaped seats and over- the-shoulder-lap-bar restraints ensure maximum freedom and comfort with the highest safety for the passengers. The eyes of the front car bull head are equipped with red LED lights for an even wilder look to make guests believe they are riding an out-of-control bull through impressive rock works and ancient designed Chinese buildings. Intamin is thankful and equally proud of having contributed to the successful addition of Sunac Land Chengdu, China.