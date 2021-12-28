New York-New York Las Vegas makes the switch to Intercard cashless technology

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International’s New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas recently replaced another vendor’s system with Intercard cashless technology at its popular Big Apple Coaster and Arcade family attraction. The arcade features 200 of today’s top video and arcade games and yesterday’s classics including redemption games.

Guests can also use their game card for rides on the venue’s Big Apple Coaster, the world’s first roller coaster to feature a 180-degree “heartline” twist and dive maneuver and 203ft drop, providing more than 1.4 million riders with heart-stopping action and excitement each year.

“MGM Resorts International, owners of the New York-New York and Excalibur Hotels and Casinos in Las Vegas, wanted a single cloud-based system to run both arcade locations. Their exceptional experience using Intercard at Excalibur Las Vegas and other MGM properties provided the proof of concept they needed to make the switch from another vendor’s outdated card system,” says Jason Mitchell of Intercard North America sales. “Their investment in a brand new Intercard system at New York, New York cost only a fraction more than the proposed upgrade costs of the other vendor and gave MGM significant added benefits. The decision to make a change was easy.”