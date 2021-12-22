2022 brings a full year of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Seasons of Fun

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Knott’s Berry Farm brings back a whole year packed with great seasonal events and exciting entertainment. No matter the season, there is always something for the family to enjoy here at Knott’s Berry Farm!

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration

DAILY beginning January 22 through March 6

The year kicks off its Seasons of Fun with the return of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, a celebration dedicated to the world Charles M. Schultz created. This festive celebration is now running daily, beginning on January 22 through March 6, 2022. Guests can step into PEANUTS comic strips, as the beloved Gang takes over the entire park, with experiences that allow fans of all ages to play and interact with their favorite PEANUTS characters. The celebration also includes delicious PEANUTS-inspired food, reimagined live shows, new specially-themed décor, and the addition of a new friend to join in on all the fun.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival

March 18 through April 24

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is back and bigger than ever, with an additional week to celebrate the little berry that started it all. This annual food festival runs from March 18 and extends through April 24. This year’s lineup will feature new and returning boysenberry creations ranging from savory foods to specialty drinks and tasty treats, all created by Knott’s Culinary Team. In addition to all the delicious offerings, guests can experience a wide selection of entertainment, live music and fun activities for the whole family.

Summer at Knott’s

May 20 through September 5

In 2022, your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again with the return of the immersive western adventure, Ghost Town Alive! Guests are invited to become a part of this summer’s action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town. Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles, characters, and entertainment during summertime at Knott’s starting May 20 through September 5.

The summer fun does not stop there because when the sun goes down, the nighttime event begins with Knott’s Summer Nights. This party after dusk offers a variety of live music, classic summer eats and games for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can also experience unique photo opportunities and fun interactions with the Party Planning Crew of Summer Nights who help make it an event to remember.

Summertime at Knott’s wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, open May 28 through September 11. Guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube, and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country. The 15-acre water park has something for each member of the family, an interactive kid’s area, and for those more adventurous, The Wedge, a rip-roaring raft ride.

Knott’s Scary Farm

Select nights starting September 22 through October 31

Knott’s Scary Farm, Southern California’s largest immersive Halloween experience, will be returning for its 49th year with terrifying new scares. There is nowhere to hide as frights await you at every turn and more than 1,000 monsters roam the park and lurk in the fog, waiting to feed on the blood-curdling screams of guests.

This specially ticketed event takes place on select nights starting September 22 through October 31. Due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for children under 13

Knott’s Spooky Farm

Daytime weekends starting October 1 through October 30 plus Halloween

Enjoy the Halloween season at Knott’s Spooky Farm, a family-friendly fall time celebration. Little ghouls can trick-or-treat around the town of Calico’s shops and buildings to collect sweet treats from the friendly townsfolk. Families can join in on the Halloween fun as the park is transformed with themed décor and spooky surprises. The daytime festival will return in 2022 on weekends starting October 1 through October 30 in addition to Halloween.

Knott’s Merry Farm

November 18 through January 1, 2023

Everyone’s favorite time of the year returns with Knott’s Merry Farm, beginning November 18 through January 1, 2023. The park completely transforms with whimsical décor and thousands of twinkling lights throughout every corner. Families can enjoy the holidays in Santa’s Christmas Cabin by sharing their wish lists with jolly ol’ St. Nick himself and grabbing his famous milk and cookies.

The streets of Ghost Town fill with Calico Carolers performing songs of the season while you explore an array of local artisans selling unique gifts perfect for loved ones in the Christmas Crafts Village. In the nighttime, you can enjoy a magical Snow and Glow experience dancing to the beat of holiday music while snow gently falls in a one-of-a-kind moment.

Knott’s Merry Farm has entertainment for guests of all ages to enjoy, with each stage filled with lively shows designed to put everyone in the holiday spirit! With energetic entertainment, beautiful holiday décor, and delicious seasonal treats, Knott’s Merry Farm is sure to create lasting holiday memories for the whole family.