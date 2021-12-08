IAAPA to host Middle East Summit in Dubai in 2022

WHO: IAAPA EMEA, IAAPA’s Europe, Middle East and Africa’s regional team, will host its first in-person conference in 2022 in Dubai, UAE in February.

WHAT: IAAPA Middle East Summit 2022 will celebrate and highlight the growing attractions industry throughout Dubai during a three-day conference that includes IAAPA EDU Sessions, EDUTours, visits to area attractions, and unique networking experiences.

Scheduled speakers include:

Tom Roelens, general manager and senior vice president, operations, Atlantis Dubai

Ronald Drake, general manager, Ain Dubai

Clive Stephens, senior vice president, Expo2020 Operations

Summit tours and visits include:

Expo 2020

Atlantis Aquaventure Water Park

Ain Dubai

WHEN: February 21-23, 2022

Monday – The event will begin at the Lapita Hotel Dubai Parks and Resorts with evening activities at Expo 2020

Tuesday – Full day of sessions and networking at Expo 2020 and Ain Dubai

Wednesday – Full day of sessions and networking at Atlantis Dubai and other locations. Departures to begin at 5 p.m.



The complete event schedule is online.

REGISTRATION

Registration is now open for IAAPA members and nonmembers. Rates begin at 1,390€, and include two-night accommodations at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Interested participants can learn more and register online.

HEALTH NOTICE

The health and safety of IAAPA Middle East Summit attendees and sponsors is IAAPA’s number-one priority. The IAAPA event team is working closely with partners at all scheduled venues and will follow the latest guidance and recommendations for large groups and meetings from UAE authorities and global health authorities. Additional information and frequently asked questions about the event are online.