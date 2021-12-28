Alabama Adventure: a new roller coaster is coming!

A New Roller Coaster is coming to Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure for the 2022 Season! In a video released by the Amusement Park, Michael Schwitek (General Manager) says the new coaster will be over 50ft tall and over 1,200 feel long with 5 individual trains running on the track. The roller coaster is a “Wild Mouse” style coaster making it the third roller coaster at the park. This is only the first of four big announcements that will be coming from Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure about additions coming in 2022.