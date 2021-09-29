October 2021 issue

The OCTOBER 2021 issue includes:

  • Alpine Springs adds new thrills to Water World
  • Energylandia expands with addition of Aqualantis
  • Gerstlauer’s Defiance coming to Glenwood Caverns
  • Weigand mountain coaster delivers at Shepherd of the Hills
  • Time to get scared as nation’s parks present Halloween events
  • Kings Dominion and S&S Worldwide partner on new coaster
  • Maryland State Fair endures
  • Great Allentown Fair pleases
  • Europa-Park and Rulantica unveils Svalgurok from ProSlide
  • Epic Waters evolves Flowapalooza
  • SlideWheel is coming to the Wisconsin Dells
  • Polin Waterparks supplying camping, caravan parks with attractions
  • WWA members ready to learn, connect and build at annual show
  • Life Floor provides safety as it works toward new best practices
  • IOA Workers Comp Safety Award honors ICON Park’s safety program
  • President Biden announces easing of border restrictions … and more!
