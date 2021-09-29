October 2021 issue
By amusementtoday | September 29, 2021
The OCTOBER 2021 issue includes:
- Alpine Springs adds new thrills to Water World
- Energylandia expands with addition of Aqualantis
- Gerstlauer’s Defiance coming to Glenwood Caverns
- Weigand mountain coaster delivers at Shepherd of the Hills
- Time to get scared as nation’s parks present Halloween events
- Kings Dominion and S&S Worldwide partner on new coaster
- Maryland State Fair endures
- Great Allentown Fair pleases
- Europa-Park and Rulantica unveils Svalgurok from ProSlide
- Epic Waters evolves Flowapalooza
- SlideWheel is coming to the Wisconsin Dells
- Polin Waterparks supplying camping, caravan parks with attractions
- WWA members ready to learn, connect and build at annual show
- Life Floor provides safety as it works toward new best practices
- IOA Workers Comp Safety Award honors ICON Park’s safety program
- President Biden announces easing of border restrictions … and more!