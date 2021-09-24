Legoland Florida celebrates its birthday this October with attraction openings, party pop-ups and Halloween fun

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is commemorating ten awesome years with a party-packed month that will feature a new attraction opening, a birthday celebration day, the reopening of MINILAND and the return of fireworks at Brick or Treat!

2021 has been a yearlong party that kicked off with the debut of Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and continued with a calendar of unforgettable events, including the all-new PirateFest Weekends, LEGO Friends Weekend, LEGO NINJAGO Days and AWE-Summer. Now, this October will include even more reasons to party at the Theme Park built for kids!

NEW! THE LEGOLAND STORY: OPENING OCTOBER 15

The LEGOLAND Story will immerse LEGO lovers in the unexpected origin story of everyone’s favorite brick. Guests will also learn about the ever-evolving theme park experience and how LEGOLAND Parks were built, brick by brick!

In this all-new attraction, LEGO history comes to life with playful, photo-worthy displays, including an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane and an interactive Minifigure trading wall. Floor-to-ceiling colorful graphics illustrate chapters of LEGO history, including the first LEGO toy ever created and the original minifigure. After exploring the walkthrough experience, guests will build alongside the Master Builders’ Workshop with hands-on brick activities that are sure to inspire the builders of tomorrow. In the Six Blue Brick Build Experience, LEGO lovers will learn how six 2 x 4 bricks can snap into more than 915 million combinations!

The official winning LEGO model from LEGO MASTERS Season Two, along with the second and third place models, is also now on display at this new attraction. Here, fans can get 360-degree views of these colorful, show-stopping masterpieces.

The smell of freshly brewed coffee and fluffy pastries will fill the air in the entryway to this immersive attraction. The all-new café, LEGOLAND Coffee Co., will feature new flash-chilled iced coffee and seasonal flavors. Delicious hand-held breakfast items like tavern ham, baby swiss and egg croissant sandwiches, sundried tomato and spinach frittata wraps, and triple-smoked bacon quiche cups are the perfect way to start a day of adventure at LEGOLAND.

BIRTHDAY BASH PARTY POP-UPS: JOIN THE PARTY OCTOBER 15

Families are invited to join in the brick-tastic birthday bash on October 15 to dance along with their favorite LEGO characters and friends. Party-packed play moments, surprise character appearances and pop-up entertainment will make this one awesome party!

You can’t have a birthday without cake, so LEGOLAND built the BIGGEST LEGO birthday cake EVER created to commemorate the big 1-0. This ginormous LEGO cake is the perfect place to snap your party picture! The more-than-20-foot cake is on display now through the end of this year.

As if that wasn’t sweet enough, our chefs cooked up something special for our big day. What’s the most famously delicious treat LEGOLAND? That’s right, Granny’s Apple Fries! Our chefs could not dream of celebrating our 10th birthday without paying homage to the fan favorite, and thus the Apple Fries Cupcake was born! Don’t be late to the party–this sweet treat will ONLY be available at Granny’s Apple Fries on our birthday, October 15. In addition to this epic birthday treat, the baristas at the all-new LEGOLAND Coffee Co. are brewing up a Birthday Cake Latte that will also only be available on October 15!

MINILAND REOPENING: OCTOBER 15

LEGOLAND’s most iconic area of the park underwent a cool transformation this year, and starting October 15, MINILAND will reopen with its new shade structures that will bring even more enjoyment to this beloved land.

BRICK OR TREAT: SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS IN OCTOBER

Don’t miss the spookiest, kookiest trick-or-treating party of the year Saturdays and Sundays this October! Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Florida Resort returns with BOO-tastic fireworks and extended hours every event night. This kid-friendly event is the only time of year guests can meet exclusive classic LEGO monster characters, enjoy Halloween shows and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy during the ultimate kids Halloween celebration.

Be sure to see the other awesome experiences that have debuted in 2021, including an all-new 4D movie, LEGO MYTHICA – JOURNEY TO MYTHICA, new LEGO models throughout LEGO City, and two new LEGO build activities, Planet LEGOLAND and the LEGO Dots Build Your Art Gallery.