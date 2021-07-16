Pizza Ranch opens a three new locations across the midwest

DALLAS, Texas — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Pizza Ranch to announce the opening of three new locations across the Midwest: Champlin, MN; Brookings, SD; and, Duluth, MN.

Pizza Ranch combines everyone’s two favorite things — great food and arcade games. Pizza Ranch restaurants offer an all-day buffet, including cravable pizza, a salad bar, The Country’s Best Chicken, and a dessert buffet. Select locations also offer a FunZone Arcade, featuring games and a full-service redemption center.

Embed’s involvement includes the installation of their integrated business solution consisting of smartTOUCH readers, the industry’s most advanced and award-winning readers, and self-service kiosks that come with easy upsell features, package deals, and reloading of game cards.

Pizza Ranch has an aggressive growth schedule, anticipating double-digit growth of their arcade business in 2021. As their business grows, Pizza Ranch has real-time visibility and control across their entire operation by installing Embed’s software platform that enables entertainment business owners to achieve increased operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing profitability.



Guests sign up for Pizza Ranch’s loyalty program, Ranch Rewards, and earn one point for every dollar spent on eligible food and beverage options. Members also receive weekly communication about promotions, exclusive offers, and a $5 birthday bonus just for signing up. Guests can enroll online here.



“Pizza Ranch is poised to add 10-15 new FunZone locations this year, and 20-25 over the next 24 months. We’re always looking at trends to find the right new games and prize products to include in our game rooms, like virtual reality and golf simulators. Growth is definitely on the horizon, and we’re fighting our way back from the effects the pandemic,” said Mark Souba, Chief Development Officer, Pizza Ranch. “We are completely focused on providing tailored solutions to help our customers drive more profit for their business by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs, and achieving their business goals. One of the benefits of our platform is that it’s modular, so if you are a business with multi-locations, you can still have real-time visibility and control across the entire operation, with us to support you anytime, anywhere,” said Renee Welsh, CEO Solutions Group.