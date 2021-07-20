Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort And Spa earns top USA Today award, nominated for second award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — In early July, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa was named the number one Amusement Park Hotel in the country by USA Today readers in the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. Dollywood’s family-favorite resort now has the opportunity to go two-for-two, as it has been nominated for the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Family Resort.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, which celebrates its sixth anniversary later this month, has quickly become a sought-after resort destination, prompting The Dollywood Company to announce a 10-year, $500 million investment strategy that includes additional resort properties. The first resort planned as part of the strategy is Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which is slated to open in 2023.

Voting opened today at noon and runs through Monday, Aug. 16 at 11:59 a.m. A page with a link to the voting page can be found atwww.dollywood.com/vote. Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and more.

Nestled in the Smoky Mountains next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa provides guests with a full-service, comfortable home-away-from-home experience that only Dolly Parton could create. Inspired by Parton’s childhood in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, a love for music and storytelling, and a desire to create a place for families to grow and play, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa brings Parton’s vision for a premiere family destination to life.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has several unique areas and experiences for families to spend quality time together. Families gather to play checkers by the fireplace in one of the resort’s grand living rooms, enjoy a glass of sweet tea in a rocking chair on one of the many porches or swap stories on one of the beautiful garden benches. The resort’s lavish 20-acre property includes premiere amenities and perks to help guests create their own special moments and memories.

Full-service dining, indoor and outdoor pool complexes, and exclusive park privileges—like complimentary transportation to Dollywood theme park and complimentary TimeSaver passes for Dollywood rides and shows—make the property a must-visit experience. Additionally, there are a variety of on-site activities at the resort for families. Through fun-filled activities including arts and crafts, storytelling and summertime pool parties, Camp DW is designed to inspire children’s imaginations. At night, families gather around the fireplace for a bedtime story with a book selected from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Guests also can roast complimentary marshmallows to make s’mores each night around the fire pit.

During its history, DreamMore Resort has earned several awards including being named the #1 Amusement Park Hotel in 2018 by USA Today, one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South” and one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families.”

A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties and attractions in six categories for award competitions that took place in June. Results included:

Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa (#1)

Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant (#1)

Best Amusement Park Entertainment- Dreamland Drive-In (#3)

Best Amusement Park- Dollywood (#5)

Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country (#5)

Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod (#5)

Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood Cabins (#7)

For more information about Dollywood’s 2021 season, operating calendars and more, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.