Marvel Star visits Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomed a pint-sized member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Saturday when actress Lexi Rabe visited with her family.

Eight-year-old Lexi is best known for her role in Avengers: Endgame as Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man. Rabe has also appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the CW’s “Stargirl” and more.

Jessica Rabe, Lexi’s mother, said the family chose to visit the park, in large part, because of the new safety measures put in place that require social distancing, face coverings and increased cleaning to protect guests and employees.

Lexi’s dad, Joshua, said the park has become a favorite destination for the family.

“For me, this is one of Georgia’s little gems,” said Joshua Rabe.

As for Lexi, she was excited to ride one of her favorite rides, Go Bananas, with her brother Logan. Go Bananas has its own movie history as one of the many Wild Adventures attractions that were featured in the 2009 film Zombieland.

“My best friend, the first time I came here, she showed me that ride, and I rode it 50 times with her,” said Lexi Rabe. “It is my favorite.”

Jessica said her children love spending time at the park, and they plan to return for Halloween and Christmas celebrations later in the year.

“I love it 3,000,” said Lexi Rabe. Wild Adventures is currently offering free admission for all active and retired military during Celebrate America Week through July 5. All healthcare workers and first responders are being offered free weekday admission through July 31. Information about both offers is available at WildAdventures.com.