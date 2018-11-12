Movie Park Germany set new record for visitors with its Halloween Horror Festival

Bottrop-Kirchhellen — Season closes with best results yet! On the 20th anniversary of its multi-award winning Halloween Horror Festival, Movie Park Germany attracted more visitors than ever before, in the process setting a new personal best for the third year running. “Compared with last year, this year we’ve seen an increase of more than 9% in visitor numbers,” explains a delighted Thorsten Backhaus, General Manager. “At the same time, we’ve enjoyed our most successful autumn since 2000. We are thrilled that our Halloween event has attracted such great interest and drawn so many visitors to the park. This is also a huge endorsement for our team and the ideas we developed during our anniversary year. The ideal incentive to ensure that we get off to a flying start next year, too.”

Yet more horror attractions, hundreds of spotlights, decorative details and an unmistakable spine-chilling atmosphere: Europe’s biggest Halloween event not only got a new name this year. With its new “Wrong Turn” maze, two new scare zones and some excellent live music acts, the award-winning Halloween Horror event evolved into a festival in its 20th anniversary year to become a much bigger spectacle. “Of course we’re especially proud of our new horror attraction “Wrong Turn”. The indoor maze was a real hit with visitors. We’re thrilled that it’ll be an integral part of our portfolio over the next two years,” says Project Manager, Manuel Prossotowicz. “In total we had eight horror attractions and four different scare zones in the park, which put visitors in the right Halloween mood.” On top of that we had over 280 monsters who were on site in the film and amusement park across 18 action days, making the horror event a real scary experience for visitors.

All in all, Movie Park Germany saw a slight increase in visitor numbers for the 2018 season. “Despite some challenges over the summer, we’ve enjoyed a satisfactory year overall,” explains General Manager, Thorsten Backhaus. “The strides made by our tour operator “Movie Park Holidays” have been very positive, too. With our approx. 50 partner hotels, we also experienced further growth in this area. The desire of visitors to spend two days in the park has been established once again.”

The park now enters the winter break after a successful end to the year. A new attraction with accompanying licence is already in the pipeline for 2019. “We can already reveal this much: our youngest visitors can look forward to a new family attraction in the coming season, which will further bolster our park offer,” says General Manager, Thorsten Backhaus. Movie Park Germany opens its doors again for the new season on 29 March 2019.