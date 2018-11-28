Call for Nominations for the AIMS International Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The AIMS International Nomination Committee is pleased to announce a call for nominees to serve on the AIMS Board of Directors. The committee seeks nominees willing to lend their leadership and vision to AIMS International’s mission to improve safety in the amusement industry through leadership in education, and to contribute to defining the organization’s path forward.

Per AIMS by laws both Active and Associate members are eligible for board positions.

Active members are defined as manufacturers or suppliers of goods and services to the amusement industry and are entitled to attend meetings and vote for the Board of Directors

Associate Members are members who don’t otherwise qualify as active members (e.g. State ride inspectors, park or carnival owners or operators, employees of owners or operators, etc.). Associate members shall not have a right to vote unless serving as an elected member of the Board of Directors. Associate members may hold a position on the Executive Committee.

Nominations should be submitted by December 10, 2018. If you are interested in serving or submitting a nomination, please send the nominee’s name, company affiliation, contact information, and a brief statement in support of the nomination to: Karen Oertley, Executive Director, at k.oertley@aimsintl.org.

The new Board members will be elected by the vote of Active Members of the Association attending the Annual AIMS Membership meeting to be held January 14, 2019 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort in Galveston, Texas.

AIMS International is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association dedicated to improving amusement Industry safety through leadership in education. AIMS International provides training classes and certification programs for ride inspectors, maintenance, operations, and aquatics personnel through its annual Safety Seminar and at other venues throughout the year. AIMS also serves to inform its members on legislative and other issues relating to industry. The AIMS Board of Directors holds its annual meeting in conjunction with the dates and location of the Annual Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today.