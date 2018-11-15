accesso and Village Roadshow Theme Parks Announce Partnership to Elevate the Guest Experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO) and Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Australia’s largest theme park operator, today announced a partnership that marks the first holistic integration of the accesso queuing, ticketing, and guest experience management solutions tailored to the attractions industry.

Through this partnership, unveiled at the IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando, accesso will bring its technology to Village Roadshow Theme Parks’ primary Gold Coast properties – Warner Bros. Movie World, Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast and Sea World (Australia) – building on its history of delivering award-winning solutions that redefine the guest experience and drive revenue growth for more than 1,000 clients around the globe.

By integrating accesso Passport, accesso LoQueue and The Experience Engine (TE2), technologies across three properties, Village Roadshow Theme Parks will set a new operational standard for the attractions industry, engaging with guests at every potential touchpoint and gathering critical data each step of the way – from the moment they decide to purchase a ticket, through their time onsite and once they’ve returned home.

This announcement marks the latest development in accesso and Village Roadshow Theme Parks’ relationship, following the installation of the accesso Passport product suite earlier this year at several of the operator’s Australian attractions.

“As Australia’s leading theme park operator, we are committed to seeking out new and innovative ways to drive revenue while delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Bikash Randhawa, Chief Operating Officer for Village Roadshow Theme Parks. “We are thrilled to expand even further on our partnership with Accesso and look forward to benefiting from the implementation of its powerful, comprehensive range of solutions.”

This unprecedented integration will allow Village Roadshow Theme Parks to drive revenue through the delivery of seamless mobile ticketing and eCommerce experiences; purchasing capability for retail and meals; real-time, personalized communication at every step along the guest journey and much more.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks’ guests will benefit from the integration, as well, with access to hassle-free booking capabilities across all three properties and deeply personalized, immersive in-park experiences.

“We are incredibly proud to expand our relationship with Village Roadshow Theme Parks and showcase the capabilities of our award-winning technology,” said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. “In today’s technology-driven landscape, a new bar has been set for the guest experience and, through this integration, we are re-envisioning how operators can make lasting connections with guests.”