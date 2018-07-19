World’s tallest river rapids attraction reaches new heights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction is coming to a close at SeaWorld Orlando as Infinity Falls – the highly anticipated new attraction opening at SeaWorld Orlando this summer – takes its place in the Orlando skyline. The record-breaking new attraction was “topped off” over the weekend as cranes lifted the final piece of the rides iconic blue and gray tower into place. The whimsical tower structure, blending modern architecture with ancient ruins, reaches a height of 67 feet and surrounds the attractions unique vertical lift. The 41-ton steel tower, made up of 10 pre-fabricated segments, took crews five nights to install. When it opens, Infinity Falls will feature the world’s tallest drop on a river raft ride.

The new attraction brings the thrill of white-water rafting into a new experience the family can enjoy together. Aboard the rides 8-passenger circular rafts, riders will embark on an adventure through a lush rainforest environment inspired by some of the world’s most incredible freshwater ecosystems. The new attraction will feature dynamic drops and turns, interactive water elements, and allow visitors to experience the feel of exhilarating rapids. The ride will also feature an innovative vertical lift designed to transport the rafts to the top of the ride’s 40-foot drop in just over five seconds.