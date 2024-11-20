ProSlide breaks new ground in water ride design with Hive

ORLANDO — ProSlide, a global leader in water ride innovation, is proud to introduce HIVE™—the world’s ﬁrst immersive helix water ride feature. In 2025, the ProSlide HIVE™ will debut at Zoombezi Bay in the United States, Chimelong Water Park in China, and with Radamis in Egypt, capturing guests in ways only world-class attractions can.

Behind the HIVE™ lies a mission to craft a world-ﬁrst water ride experience that pushes beyond conventional expectations. Inspired by the authentic design of the FlyingSAUCER and dynamic energy of a Formula 1 track, ProSlide’s design transforms every ride into a fast-paced adventure.

The ProSlide HIVE ™ is available in two conﬁgurations – 2-person tubing (HIVE™ 20) and 5-person raft (HIVE™ 35). This revolutionary feature introduces panoramic sightlines in a seamless, high-speed, high-G helix. The experience is as much about visual storytelling as it is about speed, delivering a stunning, high-energy environment where guests can feel part of a thrilling narrative at every moment.

World-First HIVE™ 20 Installations at Zoombezi Bay

Zoombezi Bay, located in Powell, Ohio and operated by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, is known for its adventurous spirit and bold attractions. The renowned water park will unveil the world’s ﬁrst two HIVE™ 20 installations in Summer 2025 as part of its Conservation Tower expansion. This new area will feature:

The Hive: Two HIVE™ 20s where guests will experience panoramic sightlines and 360-degree spirals for a fast-paced, zero-G, head-spinning journey.

Mussel Mayhem: Featuring the TornadoWAVE 12 / TORNADO 18 SwitchBACK, this iconic duo brings next-level action to riders in the American Midwest for the ﬁrst time. Captina Falls: The world’s ﬁrst matting RallyRACER with FlyingSAUCER 8s.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Conservation Tower to life at Zoombezi Bay this summer—a ﬁrst-of-its-kind adventure that blends heart-pounding fun with a purpose,” said Anthony Sabo, Vice President of Zoombezi Bay. “Each waterslide in this groundbreaking complex tells a story about the Columbus Zoo’s conservation efforts, starting with The Hive, the ﬁrst waterslide in the world to feature dual helixes through towering beehives. Only at Zoombezi Bay can you experience unique and cutting-edge attractions while supporting local and global conservation efforts.”

HIVE™ 35 Debuts at Chimelong Water Park

The larger family version, the HIVE™ 35, will make its debut at Chimelong Water Park in Guangzhou, China in Spring 2025. As part of Asia’s tallest family water ride complex, the HIVE™ 35 joins the iconic Mega Tower alongside groundbreaking attractions like the world’s ﬁrst Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Water Coaster, world’s ﬁrst Double TORNADO 60, and Asia’s ﬁrst FlyingSAUCER 60.

Jeff Janovich, ProSlide’s Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships, reﬂects on the journey to bring HIVE™ to life: “Our team pushed boundaries to craft this experience for Zoombezi Bay and Chimelong Water Park. HIVE™ embodies our commitment to clients and our passion for developing unrivalled attractions that deﬁne the future of water parks.”

With HIVE™, ProSlide demonstrates its commitment to pioneering design, offering clients distinct, iconic attractions that engage guests from around the world. HIVE™ stands as the latest innovation from a company that consistently dares to dream big—because, at ProSlide, every ride tells a story, and every story is just the beginning.