Legoland California Resort unwraps holiday fun at Ronald McDonald House of San Diego

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The joyful sounds of holiday carolers and LEGO bricks snapping together echoed through the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego as LEGOLAND California Resort brought a special preview of the Park’s ‘Holidays at LEGOLAND’ event to families.

Prior to the start of the celebrations, the family theme park gifted $35,000 to help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Southern California in their ongoing mission to provide vital support to families with children undergoing treatment for serious health conditions. Volunteers from Merlin’s Magic Wand, the official children’s charity of Merlin Entertainments, served lunch to the families during the festivities. The families were treated to special entertainment and activities from the Park’s winter celebration, including the Park’s carolers, LEGO costume characters, LEGO building, holiday gifts, and a surprise visit from LEGO Santa and his elves.

“Our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities through Merlin’s Magic Wand, is more than just a collaboration; it represents a deep and lasting commitment to supporting families during their most challenging times,” said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. “Today, we’re honored to present Ronald McDonald House Charities with $35,000 to help further their important mission of providing care to families when they need it most.”

“It’s through partnerships with organizations like LEGOLAND® California Resort that our families are able to experience a sense of normalcy – an invaluable feeling around the holiday season,” said Chuck Day, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Whether it’s bringing magical experiences right to the House, or generous donations that allow us to provide necessities and services to our families every single day, we’re honored to have support from Merlin’s Magic Wand in keeping families close.”

“LEGOLAND® California Resort’s remarkable generosity removes barriers for families with children undergoing life-saving treatments, enabling them to stay close to the care they need while accessing critical support through our 11 RMHC Southern California programs,” said Melissa Puls, chief development officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. “Their gift not only sustains these vital services but also brings moments of joy and comfort to families facing unimaginable challenges. We are honored to celebrate this act of kindness alongside our friends at RMHC San Diego, showcasing the transformative power of community and compassion during the holiday season.”

The Resort’s annual holiday event kicks off Nov. 23, 2024 and runs on select dates through Jan. 5, 2025. Guests will be immersed in the holiday spirit with themed décor throughout the Resort. For the first time ever, guests can train to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, taking “elfies” with the all-new LEGO elf characters, Ivy and Frode, or mastering their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party. Eager elves will be waiting at the North Pole Postal Service, where guests can mail letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox to send to the North Pole.

A highlight of Holidays at LEGOLAND is the annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6! This special evening will feature the lighting of the Park’s enormous LEGO Christmas tree, decked out with more than 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles, followed by an impressive fireworks display. This will be the first of the season’s firework shows happening every Saturday in Dec. and nightly between December 21 and 30. All holiday festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.