Intercard wins Brass Ring Award for Best New Product at IAAPA Expo 2024

ST LOUIS — Intercard has received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for its innovative iQ system of readers and kiosks. The company’s QR-based system was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.” IAAPA announced the award winners at the IAAPA Expo on November 20.

The increasing acceptance of the QR code for payment world-wide inspired Intercard to create the iQ system of readers and kiosks. The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This enables customers to use mobile devices, wristbands or printed receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing labor and supply costs for FEC operators and owners of unattended arcades.

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device, wristband or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. It’s a big step into the future.”

iQ users have reported outstanding results from the system. “During our 90 days on test with the [iQ] unit we have experienced zero system related issues and customers were easily able to adapt to the interface and play style,” says John Kneip of leading American route operator Venu+. “Integrating credit card acceptance at the QR reader has also augmented revenue and provided another level of redundancy. Intercard’s iQ system is another example of Intercard innovation and delivering on the need of operators.”

“Operators around the world have shown great interest in our iQ system,” says Sherrod. “That’s due to the excellent work of the entire Intercard team who helped make the iQ System a success. I am gratified that IAAPA has recognized our dedication to developing innovative technology that makes doing business easier for amusement operators.”