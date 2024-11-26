Global Soccer Legend Lionel Messi immortalized with new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO — Madame Tussauds Orlando has revealed its newest wax figure: global soccer legend Lionel Messi, celebrating his iconic legacy and recent arrival in Florida.

The reveal coincides with Messi’s latest move to the United States, where he continues to leave an indelible mark on the soccer world with Inter Miami CF.

Messi, frequently hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is depicted in his Inter Miami CF kit, embodying the spirit and passion he brings to the pitch. The figure captures Messi in mid-celebration, his arms bent and fingers pointing skyward—a tribute to his late grandmother who inspired much of his career. This iconic and deeply personal pose reflects his gratitude and remembrance with every goal scored.

Throughout his outstanding career, Messi has secured multiple accolades, including eight Ballon d’Or awards, leading Argentina to a 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, and clinching the Copa America title in both 2021 and 2024. At FC Barcelona, he became the all-time leading scorer, a testament to his skill and dedication. Now in Major League Soccer, Messi continues to captivate fans with his unmatched skills and leadership, enhancing the sport’s appeal across North America.

“Having Messi join us in Orlando is a monumental moment for soccer fans and sports culture in the region,” said Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds Orlando Michelle Daniels. “His figure is an extraordinary addition to the sports icons immortalized here and we’re excited to see his fans interact with the figure.”

The debut was celebrated by soccer enthusiasts at Madame Tussauds Orlando. Fans were invited for an exclusive first look to snap photos with the life-like representation of their soccer hero.