Amusement Entertainment Management, LLC (AEM) announces the opening of new client facility in Spokane, Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flight 509, an aviation-themed multi- attraction family entertainment center, opened its doors earlier this year within the Spokane Valley section of the city. The 22,000 square foot ground-up development offers the most complete set of attractions within the region, including a fully-themed two-level laser tag arena, centrally-mounted ropes course towering over the venue, multi-lane ninja warrior course, and a foam ball-filled three-level Ballistics play unit, complete with dumping buckets, air cannons, and geysers.

Flight 509 also offers four lanes of mini bowling, a four-pod Omni VR Arena, and an eight-unit bumper kart attraction. A 60-game amusement arcade rounds out the entertainment portfolio. Flight 509’s second development phase will begin next year with the addition of a 20,000 square foot indoor karting facility, providing Spokane Valley with a premium two-level racing experience not currently available within the region.

Developers Tim and Tammy Homer selected industry consultant Amusement Entertainment Management to spearhead the project’s development, including the formulation of the business case, investment strategy, and coordination plan. The three-year undertaking included the ground-up construction of the facility, which has been designed to support family, adult, and corporate users with generous private event, conference, and lounge areas.

The Venue’s unique Hangar Café delivers a full complement of fast casual offerings to meet every guest’s expectations, and the Brand’s optional membership program allows guests to maximize both their experience and ‘flight miles’ with every visit.