Brick-or-Treat Monster Party is back at Legoland California Resort this Fall

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Witches, mummies, and vampires, oh my! Monsters of all kinds are taking over Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND California Resort as the epic Brick-or-Treat Monster Party returns this Halloween season. Kicking off September 14th, Brick-or-Treat will transform the Park into a fun-filled Halloween getaway with candy, mesmerizing shows, and LEGO characters. The event runs on select Saturdays and Sundays through October 27th, and all frighteningly fun festivities are included with general admission.

The Monster Party begins when guests enter the Park, and Monster Security Checkpoint Street Performers ensure only “real monsters” are entering the party! Meet LEGO Monster characters, including Spider Lady, Monster Rocker, Mummy, and more, before “brick-or-treating” through the Park’s candy trails.

It wouldn’t be a Monster Party without shows and entertainment including:

(NEW) Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch: See as LEGO T-Rex Guy transforms LEGOLAND California's newest land, Dino Valley, into the best fall festival complete with a Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch! Plus pick up sweet treats from Dino Costume Guy and his friend Scarecrow and build your very own LEGO pumpkin.

(NEW) Monster Meet and Greet: Come face-to-face with new costume character Monster Scientist and his full Halloween crew including Mummy, Monster Rocker, Green Witch, Tiger Woman, and Spider Lady!

Zombie Cheer Crew: Back and bigger than ever, join LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her crew as they conduct cheer tryouts with some drop-dead killer moves at the Fun Town stage.

Lord Vampyre's Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Costume Party: Everyone is invited to compete in the famous costume contest and party hosted by Lord Vampyre. Make sure you wear your best monster costume to dance your skeletons off. Stick around for a "vamp cha cha cha" after the contest.

The Monster Rock Off: Witness Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, Wolf Guy, and Zombie Cheerleader in their LEGO Monster band as they battle it out for the title of best rocker. This is an epic, live rock concert full of classic rock n' roll songs – plus, you get to decide who wins the rock off!

Jam Out with Monster Rocker: Enter the Dead Beats Studio and meet Monster Rocker! Select your rock song and jam out in the studio.

"The Great Monster Chase" 4D Movie: This exclusive 4D movie features exciting chases, tongue-in-cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water, and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats!

This is a wicked walkthrough experience with witches and cauldrons of candy. Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy: Learn the story of Wolf Guy, a monster who gets himself into a hairy situation. This silly comedy is sure to have all guests giggling and smiling.

For a limited time, LEGOLAND California Resort is offering Early Bird savings of up to $20 on Brick-or-Treat admission. Visit LEGOLAND.com/California for details.

Parkgoers on weekdays can celebrate Halloween all season long with costume characters, Halloween theming and décor throughout the Park, and monstrously delicious seasonal treats. Plus, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel guests will enjoy access to the Brick Boo-gie Bash. The exclusive kid’s nightclub transforms with a light up dance floor, a playlist packed with kid-approved tunes and interactive dance-offs. Entertainers keep the party popping from 6 – 9 p.m. every night.

LEGOLAND believes awesome is for everyone. To ensure every visitor has a fun Halloween experience, all LEGOLAND Resorts in North America are Certified Autism Centers and work with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to train and certify staff in sensory, environmental, and emotional awareness.