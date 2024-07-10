Slick City Indoor Slide Park announces first Minnesota location

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Slick City, inventors of the world’s first indoor slide park designed for all ages, has just announced that the lease has been signed for their first franchise location in Minneapolis.

The brand’s first Minnesota location will be in the Arbor Lakes district at 10900 Fountains Drive Ste 130 Maple Grove, MN 55369, and is slated to open in Spring of 2025. Franchise owners, Mike and Annie Kelly are thrilled to be bringing Slick City to their community and know that it’s the perfect fit for those looking for an action park experience everyone will love.

“As parents of three young children, we couldn’t imagine a better place for Slick City’s Minnesota debut than the Arbor Lakes district in Maple Grove,” said the Kelly’s. “Living nearby, we love frequenting the local restaurants, shops, and ice arenas, making us deeply connected to and passionate about this vibrant community.”

As Minnesota continues to see a rise in population, now is the perfect time for Slick City to enter the state. Unlike other out-of-home entertainment parks, Slick City is an all-ages brand. The unique attractions are created for both the young and young-at-heart to enjoy while having new experiences with their loved ones. Slick City has an unusually high rate of paid visits by adults and parents; currently more than 19% of revenue is generated from passholders over the age of 18! The all-ages appeal extends into exciting in-park events like Adult Night and Glow City. Slick City has received awards and accolades including “Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party” in St. Louis.

“We are thrilled to have the Kelly’s join the Slick City family as our newest franchisees,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City. “As Minnesota locals, they have unique insight on exactly what their community could benefit from and we’re lucky to have them spearheading our expansion into the state. Minneapolis’s flourishing and active environment aligns seamlessly with the mission behind Slick City and we can’t wait to bring a unique and thrilling adventure to the area.”

Slick City plans to grant at least thirty protected franchise territories across the US in 2024. Between franchise and corporate locations, eight openings are planned by year end, and even more in 2025. The initial investment for a Slick City location is $1.55m – $4.26m (depending largely on the size of the space between 25,000 and 55,000 square feet as well as the condition of the building selected by the franchisee and approved by Slick City).