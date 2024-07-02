Sea Dragon Safari boat rides open at the Children’s Aquarium Dallas on Wednesday, July 3

Dragons are coming to Fair Park.

WHAT: Dallas’s newest family fun attraction opens on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Sea Dragon Safari — a fleet of six dragon-shaped pedal boats — will set sail on the Fair Park Lagoon beginning on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The classic pedal boats, which come in two-person and four-person sizes, will be available for rent daily at the Fair Park Lagoon near the Children’s Aquarium. The boats have been painted in bold and whimsical colors and designs by local artists.

Sea Dragon Safari is operated by the Children’s Aquarium Dallas.

WHEN: Opening day — Wednesday, July 3, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Last rental at 4:30 p.m. Extended hours on July 4 during Fair Park Fourth.

WHERE: The Fair Park Lagoon across from the Children’s Aquarium Dallas. Parking is free in front of the Aquarium. Enter Fair Park via Gate Six.

MORE: The four-person dragon-shaped boats are 10 feet long and five feet wide. The two-person boats are eight feet long and five feet wide. The boats rent for $30 for a 20-minute ride