Betson Enterprises completes installations at two new Rush Funplex locations

Betson Enterprises, the industry’s leading distributor of location-based amusement products, announces the installation of 60 cutting-edge games at two new Rush Funplex locations in Pleasant View, UT and Shawnee, KS. These installations mark Betson’s continued partnership with The Rush Funplex, following successful collaborations at four other locations across Utah and Missouri.

Under the guidance of Betson Northwest Regional Sales Director Steve Lamoreaux, each game room was designed to offer a unique array of entertainment options. The Pleasant View location features attractions such as Fast & Furious Arcade Motion (Raw Thrills), Dinosaur Era (Coastal Amusements), 6-player Prize Cube (Coast to Coast Entertainment), Photo Studio Deluxe (Apple Industries), and more. Meanwhile, the Shawnee location boasts Dodgeball Ultimate Arena (ICE Games), Combo Boxer (Kalkomat), Big Shot (JET Games), Showtime 4-player (Coastal Amusements), Fantastic Prize (UNIS), and more, ensuring a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages.

Owner Kenny Gertge expressed his satisfaction with the longstanding partnership: “We have been using Betson for over 10 years at our facilities. They have been great to work with from starting new locations to upgrading arcade machines.” The Pleasant View location celebrated its grand opening in November 2023, followed by the Shawnee location in March 2024.