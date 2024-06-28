Zamperla: Family coasters open at European properties

Since updating its Family Coaster in 2022 Zamperla has had a lot of demand for this model, which is the perfect “first coaster ride”. This year two versions of its smallest model, the Family Coaster 92, opened at La Récré des 3 Curés and Bellewaerde Park in Belgium.

“We were thrilled to open two of these fantastic Family Coasters with our key partners in Europe,” said Charles De Bruyne, Sales Manager Europe. “Parks throughout the continent have consistently catered to families and we are proud that they return time and again to our Family Coaster,” he noted.

The La Récré des 3 Curés Family Coaster 92 was a small part of a beautifully- themed area that told the story of dinosaur’s to the park’s smallest guests. They not only installed the coaster, but also several detailed dinosaurs that watch over the ride.

“We are extremely pleased with the new Jeepodino, the Zamperla Family Coaster installed in our themed area ‘La Vallé des Dino’,” said Emmanuel Bonnefoy, owner of La Récré des 3 Curés.

“Our guests love it! The ride is smooth, comfortable, and operates perfectly even in the rain, which is a great plus for us. We admire the quality of the construction, particularly the thick rails that give it a big coaster vibe.”

At Bellewaerde Park their Family Coaster “Brazilian Buggies” has a paint scheme using the colors of the flag and the contours of a classic VW Beetle. The coaster was one of several 2024 attractions the park installed to target a broad appeal audience.

“We have installed many of our Family Coasters over the years, but our team is thrilled that the newest version of this evergreen coaster remains popular with parks of all sizes,” said Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “With individual lap bars, an anti-slip booster wheel lift and magnetic brakes we updated a classic coaster with modern-day comfort,” he shared.