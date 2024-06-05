Sacoa installation at Carousel Arcade, Mackinac Islands only gaming center

In a significant development for the amusement industry, Sacoa Cashless Systems proudly announces the grand opening of the Carousel Arcade, a vibrant new family entertainment center (FEC) on Mackinac Island. This event marks another successful chapter in the longstanding partnership between Sacoa and Family Entertainment Group (FEG).

The Carousel Arcade, an exciting new destination for families and tourists, now features Sacoa’s cashless system technology, transforming their experience into a seamless, efficient, and more engaging activity. As visitors enter the arcade, they are greeted by the K4 Kiosk, a beautifully placed POS branded with their own imagery. This installation is a testament to Sacoa’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the entertainment sector.

This Kiosk K4 system enhances the arcade’s atmosphere and drives revenue by making promotions more visible and engaging to the customers. The intuitive interface and eye-catching display encourage guests to explore various offers, increasing spending and improving the overall profitability of the venue.

“Sacoa’s technology is specifically designed to streamline operations and enhance customer interactions, making each visit fun but incredibly convenient,” explains Martina Mochkovsky, Global Marketing Manager at Sacoa. “Our cashless systems ensure that visitors spend less time worrying about tokens and more time enjoying the games and attractions available.”



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Family Entertainment Group and are deeply grateful for their trust in our cashless solutions,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa Cashless. “This installation represents not just a business achievement but a collaborative effort to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the FEC world.”

Sacoa celebrates this new installation and reaffirms its dedication to providing the best in entertainment technology. The success of the Carousel Arcade on Mackinac Island underscores the company’s role as a leader in the industry, committed to enhancing the customers’ experiences worldwide.