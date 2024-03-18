Polin Group appoints Ahmet Sumer as business development director for Latin America operations

Polin Group is excited to announce the promotion of Ahmet Sumer to the position of Business Development Director for the Latin America region. Formerly serving as the Sales Manager for more than 6 years, Sumer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

As the newly appointed Business Development Director – LATAM, Sumer will lead the expansion efforts of Polin Group in the Latin American market. With his deep understanding of the region’s dynamics and market trends, he is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen the company’s presence in this strategically important region.

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmet Sumer expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to take on this new challenge and excited to further contribute to the growth and success of Polin Group in the Latin America market. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with our dedicated team and valued partners to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value, and exceed our customers’ expectations.” Sumer’s appointment underscores Polin Group’s commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening its global leadership team to drive sustainable growth and expansion initiatives.